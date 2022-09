The Federal Government of Nigeria has suspended the proposed excise duty on telecommunication services.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami,announcementnnouncement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the telecommunications’ sector was already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation.

He reiterated opposition to the implementation of the tax, which would increase the cost of telecommunication services for Nigerians.

More details later…