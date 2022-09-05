Building collapse: Lagos commissioner resigns from office

Lagos state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has tendered his resignation from the office.

The resignation according to him was as a result of prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies

Announcing the resignation on Monday in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the Commissioner for his services to the state and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are,” the statement reads in partly.