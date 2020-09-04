Nigerian Govt receives samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

The federal government of Nigeria has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minister of Health’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, made this disclosure in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, delivered the samples to Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on his visit to the ministry.

Ehanire said the vaccine would be “quickly referred” to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control as well as the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, amongst other agencies, for review and possible validation.

The minister had said Nigeria was working with the WHO for the allocation of 2 billion vaccine doses as soon as they are available.

The need for a vaccine has become more urgent globally and nationally with Nigeria recording over 50,000 COVID-19 infections and over 1,000 associated fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Okay.ng recalls that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, said his country approved a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the lethal coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation had subsequently said it would review the effectiveness of the vaccine.