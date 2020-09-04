Sports

Messi’s father responds to La Liga, insists €700m release clause not valid

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngSeptember 4, 2020
Less than a minute
Messi
Messi

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, published a response to La Liga on Friday, insisting the Barcelona striker’s 700-million-euro release clause no longer applies.

Messi senior claims the release clause is removed once the player takes up the option in his contract to leave for free, which Messi’s side believe he did when he notified Barca by burofax on August 25.

La Liga had backed up Barcelona’s position last weekend by announcing that Messi’s release clause remains valid.

Jorge Messi’s bullish response indicates his son remains committed to leaving Barca this summer, despite suggestions the 33-year-old’s stance could be softening.

Via
AFP
Tags
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngSeptember 4, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button