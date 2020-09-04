Messi’s father responds to La Liga, insists €700m release clause not valid

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, published a response to La Liga on Friday, insisting the Barcelona striker’s 700-million-euro release clause no longer applies.

Messi senior claims the release clause is removed once the player takes up the option in his contract to leave for free, which Messi’s side believe he did when he notified Barca by burofax on August 25.

La Liga had backed up Barcelona’s position last weekend by announcing that Messi’s release clause remains valid.

Jorge Messi’s bullish response indicates his son remains committed to leaving Barca this summer, despite suggestions the 33-year-old’s stance could be softening.