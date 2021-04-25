Nigerian Governors condemn attack on Uzodinma’s house

Nigerian governors under the auspices of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have condemned the attack on the residence of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, at his hometown in Omuma, Oru East local government area of Imo State.

Okay.ng recalls that gunmen had stormed Uzodimma’s country home on Saturday, burning several properties in the house and killing two security guards.

The NGF reacting to the incident in a statement signed by its Chairman, and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, called on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in order to build what they described as civil, safe and secure environment for Nigerians.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum deeply sympathises with Governor Hope Uzodinma and commiserates with all those that have been injured, maimed or killed.

“The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we have a country to call our own.”