EPL: Manchester United held to goalless draw at Leeds

Manchester United have been held to a goalless draw against old rivals Leeds United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The result leaves Manchester United 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Speaking after the game, The Guardian quoted Man United’s captain, Harry Maguire, as saying, “I think we created some good chances, enough to score. But we didn’t create enough. We knew how they were going to play. We kept them to a minimum, I felt, defensively, we were good and solid, but we just couldn’t find the cutting edge. The tempo was there, the intensity was there, it just lacked a little bit of quality and putting the ball in the back of the net. I felt like we had control of the game, without hurting them enough.

“It’s a big week. We need to improve on today for sure, we need to be more clinical in the final third. We’ve got to go into it full of confidence and try to improve on what we did today.”

Man United will play their next game against Roma at Old Trafford on Thursday, the first leg of their Europa League semi-final encounter, while Leeds will be away at Brighton in the EPL on Saturday.