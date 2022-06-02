Nigerian Army reacts to alleged involvement in Bishop’s kidnap

The Nigerian Army has reacted to its alleged complicity in the kidnapping of one, Samuel Kanu-Uche, a Prelate of the Methodist Church.

Okay.ng has learned that the Bishop was abducted along the Enugu-Port Hacourt Expressway in Abia State by supposed “Fulani Herdsmen”.

A statement was released on 1st June 2022 by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army Relations Officer.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of the insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging complicity of troops of the Nigerian Army in the kidnap incident of the Methodist Prelate in Abia state recently.” The Brig. Gen. said in the statement.

He added that while the Army sympathise with the victim, his claim that the Army was involved cannot be “premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker.”

“Given, the spate of insecurity in the region, the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area? Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers? No formal complaint has been received by the unit. More worrisome is the fact that it was alleged that the ransom was paid in less than 24 hours. Was the ransome paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers.” He added.

Mr Nwachukwu also said that the Nigerian Army unit has not received any debrief from the Prelate or the Methodist Church.

He further clarified that deployment of troops is not based on ethnic affiliation, thereby making his allegation that “Fulani Army troops” kidnapped him questionable.

The Army promised to take the allegation serious and approach the Prelate and the Methodist church to unravel the basis for the allegation.