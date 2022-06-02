I have no intention to change my Faith – Jim Iyke reacts to rumour of conversion to Islam

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha popularly known as Jim Iyke has come out to debunk the rumour making rounds that he has converted to the Islamic Faith.

He made the clarification on his verified Instagram account.

“I felt it is necessary to address certain rumours that are making the rounds lately. I usually don’t pay attention to these aimless rumours because it’s not my cup of tea. But certain lines should not be crossed.” He said.

The 45-year old award-winning actor explained that the pictures of his alledged conversion which have become viral were from a about a religious fanatic he made in Ghana, called “Sango Boys”. about a religious fanatic.

The picture of the movie ended up in the hands of “a random scrupulous blogger” who said he changed his Faith.

Iyke said he believes in One God and respects all religions, but has no intention now or ever to change his Faith. He further expressed commitment to his Faith

“I don’t understand why someone wants to peddle these rumours, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.” He reiterated.

He asked peddlers of the rumour to “get it right”.