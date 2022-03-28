Nigeria vs Ghana: FG directs offices to close by 1pm on Tuesday

The federal government has directed all public offices to be closed by 1pm on Tuesday, 29th of March 2022.

This is ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s second-leg match against Black Stars of Ghana for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff.

The directive was contained in a circular from the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe.

The circular reads: “As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff (return leg).

“There is a need to mobilize support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00 on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022.

“Permanent Secretaries are requested to give the circular wide publicity to achieve the desired effect on result.”