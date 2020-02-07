News

Nigeria reduces visa application charge for US citizens

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye February 7, 2020
The Federal Republic of Nigeria has downward reviewed visa application charges for citizens of the United States.

Okay.ng understands that the Nigerian government reduced the fee for Visa from $180 to $160.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, confirmed this in a memo marked NIS/HQ/CGI/806/7 addressed to Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Babandede in the memo asked all Nigerian missions in the US to immediately implement the new visa charges payable by US citizens, and “discontinue charging processing or expedient fees”.



