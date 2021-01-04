Nigeria records 917 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 917 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 3rd of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in FCT-222, Lagos-214, Kaduna-119, Plateau-92, Nasarawa-50, Oyo-41, Adamawa-33, Ondo-32, Abia-28, Ogun-19, Rivers-17, Kano-16, Yobe-14, Edo-8, Anambra-6, Ekiti-5, and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 3rd January, there are 90,080 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

75,044 patients have been discharged with 1,311 deaths across the country.