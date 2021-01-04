HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 917 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 4, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 917 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 3rd of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in FCT-222, Lagos-214, Kaduna-119, Plateau-92, Nasarawa-50, Oyo-41, Adamawa-33, Ondo-32, Abia-28, Ogun-19, Rivers-17, Kano-16, Yobe-14, Edo-8, Anambra-6, Ekiti-5, and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 3rd January, there are 90,080 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

75,044 patients have been discharged with 1,311 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 4, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button