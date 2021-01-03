Anambra govt to reopen schools on January 18

The Anambra State Government has announced a new resumption date for primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was announced in a statement issued by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Basic Education, Nwabueze Nwankwor, on Sunday.

According to the statement, primary and post-primary schools in the state would reopen on January 18.

The statement read: “Anambra State has announced a new resumption date for the second half of the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session. The new date is 18th January 2021.

“The change in date is a sequel to the directive of His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willile Obiano, Governor of Anambra State.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the earlier directives on guidelines for the resumption of schools subsist and must be followed strictly.

“Consequently, all schools are once again directed to observe all the COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated in the guidelines.

“Note that no child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without the face mask, while schools Infirmarians are requested to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature check of all entrants into the School compound, among others.”