Nigeria records 758 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 758 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 15th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 15th December, there are 74,132 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,494 patients have been discharged with 1,200 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Wednesday.

  1. FCT-305
  2. Lagos-152
  3. Kaduna-103
  4. Bauchi-44
  5. Gombe-35
  6. Plateau-31
  7. Rivers-17
  8. Sokoto-15
  9. Kwara-13
  10. Kano-9
  11. Ebonyi-8
  12. Ogun-5
  13. Osun-5
  14. Oyo-4
  15. Edo-4
  16. Anambra-4
  17. Bayelsa-2
  18. Ekiti-1
  19. Taraba-1
