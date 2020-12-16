Nigeria records 758 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 758 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 15th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 15th December, there are 74,132 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

66,494 patients have been discharged with 1,200 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Wednesday.