Nigeria records 758 new COVID-19 cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 758 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 15th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 15th December, there are 74,132 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
66,494 patients have been discharged with 1,200 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Wednesday.
- FCT-305
- Lagos-152
- Kaduna-103
- Bauchi-44
- Gombe-35
- Plateau-31
- Rivers-17
- Sokoto-15
- Kwara-13
- Kano-9
- Ebonyi-8
- Ogun-5
- Osun-5
- Oyo-4
- Edo-4
- Anambra-4
- Bayelsa-2
- Ekiti-1
- Taraba-1