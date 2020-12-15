Entertainment

COVID-19 second wave: Kano govt shuts all schools

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter December 15, 2020
The Kano State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Health Muhammad Sanusi Kiru on Tuesday evening.

The statement read: “Parents whose children are in boarding schools are to also arrange and convey their children/ wards back home from tomorrow, Wednesday, 16th December 2020.

“All inconveniences are regretted.”

