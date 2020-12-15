COVID-19 second wave: Kano govt shuts all schools

The Kano State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Health Muhammad Sanusi Kiru on Tuesday evening.

The statement read: “Parents whose children are in boarding schools are to also arrange and convey their children/ wards back home from tomorrow, Wednesday, 16th December 2020.

“All inconveniences are regretted.”