Entertainment
COVID-19 second wave: Kano govt shuts all schools
The Kano State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
This was announced in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Health Muhammad Sanusi Kiru on Tuesday evening.
The statement read: “Parents whose children are in boarding schools are to also arrange and convey their children/ wards back home from tomorrow, Wednesday, 16th December 2020.
“All inconveniences are regretted.”