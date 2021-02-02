News

Nigeria records 676 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 2, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 676 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 1st of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-227, Rivers-73, Niger-69, Plateau-56, FCT-50, Kano-44, Oyo-43, Ogun-27, Gombe-18, Ondo-15, Enugu-10, Osun-10, Cross River-8, Edo-8, Nasarawa-7, Bauchi-4, Kaduna-3, Ekiti-2 and Zamfara-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 1st February, there are 131,918 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

106,275 patients have been discharged with 1,607 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 2, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button