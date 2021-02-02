Nigeria records 676 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 676 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 1st of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-227, Rivers-73, Niger-69, Plateau-56, FCT-50, Kano-44, Oyo-43, Ogun-27, Gombe-18, Ondo-15, Enugu-10, Osun-10, Cross River-8, Edo-8, Nasarawa-7, Bauchi-4, Kaduna-3, Ekiti-2 and Zamfara-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 1st February, there are 131,918 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

106,275 patients have been discharged with 1,607 deaths across the country.