Nigeria records 304 new cases of COVID-19, total now 43,841

Nigeria has recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 386 new cases are Lagos-81, FCT-39, Abia-31, Kaduna-24, Rivers-23, Plateau-16, Cross River-13, Ebonyi-12, Ondo-12, Ekiti-11, Edo-11, Benue-10, Nasarawa-10, Ogun-6 and Gombe-5.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 2nd August, there are 43,841 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

20,308 patients have been discharged with 888 deaths across the country.