HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,386 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 21, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 20th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-476, Rivers-163, FCT-116, Kaduna-114, Oyo-68, Plateau-62, Ogun-56, Imo-55, Osun-55, Edo-51, Anambra-50, Kwara-44, Kano-17, Ebonyi-14, Cross River-10, Delta-10, Jigawa-8, Bayelsa-6, Ekiti-6, Borno-2, Taraba-2, and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th January, there are 114,691 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

92,336 patients have been discharged with 1,478 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 21, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button