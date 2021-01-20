Nigeria records 1,386 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 20th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-476, Rivers-163, FCT-116, Kaduna-114, Oyo-68, Plateau-62, Ogun-56, Imo-55, Osun-55, Edo-51, Anambra-50, Kwara-44, Kano-17, Ebonyi-14, Cross River-10, Delta-10, Jigawa-8, Bayelsa-6, Ekiti-6, Borno-2, Taraba-2, and Zamfara-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th January, there are 114,691 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

92,336 patients have been discharged with 1,478 deaths across the country.