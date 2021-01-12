Nigeria records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 12th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-435, FCT-234, Oyo-103, Plateau-86, Rivers-71, Enugu-51, Nasarawa-41, Delta-39, Edo-39, Osun-33, Niger-31, Sokoto-23, Ondo-16, Taraba-13, Ebonyi-12, Kano-10, Abia-9, Bayelsa-8, Bauchi-7, Imo-5, Katsina-3, and Gombe-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 12th January, there are 102,601 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

81,574 patients have been discharged with 1,373 deaths across the country.