COVID-19: Another lockdown to be decided by behaviour of Nigerian public – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said a lockdown will be decided by the behaviour of Nigerians to protocols outlined to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, while speaking during television programme on Tuesday.

He said: “A lockdown is not going to be decided by the PTF but it is going to be decided by the behaviour of the public when it comes to these rules. We have countries abroad that have very strict non-pharmaceutical intervention measures and everybody follows it. The flights are coming in, schools are open, churches are open and they don’t have Covid problem because everybody observes the rules.

“We definitely don’t want a lockdown and because we don’t want to lockdown, we need to make sure we do everything we can to prevent ourselves from reaching that state where the government will have to take action.”