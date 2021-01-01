Nigeria records 1,074 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 1st of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-642, Kaduna-92, Rivers-78, FCT-66, Gombe-66, Kano-35, Ogun-31, Katsina-22, Plateau-20, Abia-7, Niger-4, Oyo-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Delta-2, and Osun-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 1st January, there are 88,587 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

74,373 patients have been discharged with 1,294 deaths across the country.