Nigeria Railway Corporation suspends Abuja-Kaduna train service over attack

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of its service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line following an attack by suspected bandits.

Okay.ng recalls that Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th Assembly from 2015-2019, had earlier narrated how ‘terrorists’ attacked a train on the route on Wednesday.

However, NRC in a notice issued via its website on Thursday said it is suspending the service for the safety of travellers.

The notice read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have been immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers.

“Efforts are in place to restore service. Further information would follow immediately, the service is restored.”