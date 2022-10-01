Nigeria Innovation Summit 2022 backed by Omnibiz, Nexford University, Microsoft, NCC, NITDA, Union Bank, others

The Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) 2022, the hybrid edition, scheduled for Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8 2022, has received the support of critical industry stakeholders.

Nigeria Innovation Summit in its 7th year is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy, governments, investors, policymakers, and players in the tech and innovation ecosystem to discuss ground-breaking ideas, trends and opportunities to innovate solutions that solve unique challenges within Nigeria, and the African continent at large.

Through previous editions in the past seven years, the Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) has attracted over 7,000 delegates, 140 speakers and panellists, 60 institutions and research centres, 950 companies and organisations, 50 tertiary institutions and research centres, 25 government ministries and agencies, delegates from 30 states of the federation, over 100 sponsors and partners, 30 countries in attendance, above 70 innovation awards recipients, and numerous media coverage and mentions.

According to the organisers, participating partner organizations include Microsoft, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Union Bank, Omnibiz, Nexford University, AFEX, IdentityPass, PwC and others.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the DG, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, are billed to deliver keynote addresses.

Participants should expect presentations from the actor and content creator, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni; Deepankar Rustagi, Founder, OmniBiz Africa; Ayodeji Balogun, CEO of AFEX; Ruth Iselema, Founder & CEO of Bitmama Inc.; Kenneth Okolie, CEO of SYNLAB Nigeria; Chibuike Goodnews, CEO of Dochase Adx; Favour Chisimdi, Founder of Empress Linguistics Services.

Other key speakers are Greene Apaokagi Maryam (Taaooma), a comedian & content creator; Lanre Ogungbe, CEO IdentityPass; Folake Owodunni, CEO & Co-Founder, Emergency Response Africa; Remi Dada, CEO of Spacefinish; Abimbola Adebakin, Founder/CEO, Advantage Health Africa; Mark Slade, Co-Founder of LCNL & Jara Beach Resort; Frances Aborigho, Founder of Sh’Emerge; Uzor Ugoala, an award-winning creative artist and photographer; Oluchi Enebeli, a Blockchain engineer; Akoh Ochai, Head of Channels, Digital and Innovation at Union Bank Nigeria; Peter Oluka, Founder of Techeconomy.ng, Wole Ayodele, CEO of Fincra, and others.

Speaking on the event, Ms. Grace Akinosun, Partner & Events Director at Nigeria Innovation Summit said “The Nigeria Innovation Week 2022 brings a different tone compared to previous years. The Awards and gala night for instance will be unique and memorable. We are going to recognize companies, organizations, institutions, and individuals that have embraced innovation to move Nigeria forward through their works. And for the first time, we would recognize individuals who are showcasing creative and innovative works in technology, art and entertainment.’

In his comment, the Programme Director of NIS, Mr. Tony Ajah, said “This year’s Summit is going to be unique. Besides being a week-long programme with the introduction of Nigeria Innovations Experience Talks (NiX Talks) featuring innovators in different fields and subsets of Nigeria’s economy who would showcase their innovations, there’s the novel Innovation Tour to highly innovative organizations and experience centers to deepen the conversation and relationship with those bringing true innovation and disruption into the Nigerian innovation ecosystem. We would also have expert insights on emerging technologies, and new technologies unveiling”.

Participation is Free; however, you are expected to register https://innovationsummit.ng/registration/. This year’s event will see 2,000+ delegates participating offline and online across the world. The grand event takes place on Saturday, October 8th at Oriental Hotel Lagos.