NNPC Ltd acquires OVH Energy Downstream assets

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has completed the acquisition of OVH Energy Downstream assets.

Okay.ng understands that this move was announced on Saturday in Abuja during the unveiling and rebranding of one of the retail stations of OVH to NNPC.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the NNPC Ltd Board, Mrs Margary Okadigbo; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed and the Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera among others.

These assets include a reception jetty (ASPM) with 240,000MT monthly capacity, 8 LPG Plants, 3 Lubes Blending Plants, 3 Aviation Depots and 12 warehouses.

The acquisition, which is under our Accelerated Network Expansion (ANEX) Initiative, will bring over 380 additional filling stations under the NNPC Retail brand in #Nigeria & #Togo, on our journey to attaining 1,500 stations.

With this development, we are poised to becoming the largest petroleum products Retail network on the African continent.