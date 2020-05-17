Nigeria impounds aircraft operating commercial flights into country

The Federal government of Nigeria has impounded an aircraft owned by Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom-based aviation company for operating a commercial flight as against the humanitarian operations it was given approval to operate to Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made this announcement via his official twitter handle on Sunday.

According to Sirika, the crew of the flight were also being interrogated, adding that there will be maximum penalty for the offence.

He said: “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!”

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria had extended the ban on international, local flights by four weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.