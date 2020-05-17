Wike reacts to death of media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu

Simeon Nwakaudu, the media of governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike, is dead.

Governor Wike in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

According to the governor, late Nwakaudu was a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

The statement read: “The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

“He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness,”