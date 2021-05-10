Nigeria Immigration commences recruitment exercise

The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director/Secretary of the CDCFIB, Aisha Rufai, on Monday.

According to the statement, all the 45,323 persons that sat for the Computer-Based Test, 6,105 persons have been shortlisted by the board to attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for the screening via text and emails today.

Applicants are advised to check the official website of the NIS for their names and screening details: exam location and guidelines for the recruitment exercise.

Selected applicants are to print out their invitation slips which will be used to admit them into the screening venue.

According to the release, the screening will commence on May 24, 2021, and does not attract any fee.

Applicants are also advised to tender any complaints and report to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission or the NIS website.

Rufai also stressed that applicants whose names do not appear on the website should not visit the venues of the screening exercise.