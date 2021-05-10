Eid Al-Fitr 1442 AH: Sultan directs Muslims to watch out for new moon

As this year’s Ramadan approaches an end, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has ordered Muslim Ummah to look out for the crescent (moon) of Shawwal, 1442 AH on Tuesday.

He gave the directive in a statement issued by Deputy Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Prof. Salisu Shehu.

The sighting of the new moon of Shawwal, according to Islamic tradition, signals the conclusion of Ramadan fast and the declaration of the Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

The statement read: “In preparation for the 1442 AH ‘Idul Fitri celebration, the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) of the NSCIA has advised the President-General that the crescent of Shawwal should be searched for on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 equivalent to 29 Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“If the crescent is actually sighted by informed persons on Tuesday night and His Eminence is so advised by the experts, he would address the press to declare Wednesday, May 12, 2021, as the first day of Shawwal (‘Id day).

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Tuesday night, Thursday, May 13, 2021, automatically becomes the first of Shawwal, 1442 AH (‘Id day).”

The Sultan encouraged the faithful to keep praying for Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence.