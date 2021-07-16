Nigeria expecting first delivery of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from US

The Nigerian Airforce has announced that it is expecting the delivery of the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America.

This was announced in a statement issued by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the fighter jets have departed the US on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 en route to Nigeria.

The statement reads: “An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

“The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.”