Gunmen kill Nigerian Army general Hassan Ahmed

The Nigerian Army has announced the death of Major General Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshal.

This was announced in a statement sent to Okay.ng by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday.

According to the statement, Ahmed was killed by gunmen while along Lokoja – Abuja road on Thursday, 15 July 2021.

The statement reads: “With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

“Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Thursday 16 July 2021 by 10. 00 am.”