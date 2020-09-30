News

Nigeria at 60: Buhari to deliver address from Eagle Square

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 30, 2020
Less than a minute
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown extension
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown extension

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, as Nigeria marks 60th independence anniversary.

This was announced by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Adesina, the live address would start after the anniversary parade scheduled for 10am.

He said the broadcast would be aired live by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The spokesman also noted that “…in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday.”

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 30, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button