Nigeria at 60: Queen Elizabeth II sends letter to Buhari

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II, has sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate Nigeria on its 60th Independence Anniversary, October 1, 2020.

This was disclosed by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Adesina, the letter was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

The letter read: “It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”