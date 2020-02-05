Gist

Nicki Minaj drags Meek Mill, makes accusations against him

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. February 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

American rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday called out her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Nicki took her Instagram story to blast Meek and also accused him of beating women.

She wrote: “You a [clown emoji]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”

He responded to her:

Nicki Minaj also shared some tweets hitting on Meek Mill saying in one of them that he is obsessed with her.

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1225141222869651456?s=20



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close