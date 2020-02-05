Nicki Minaj drags Meek Mill, makes accusations against him

American rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday called out her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Nicki took her Instagram story to blast Meek and also accused him of beating women.

She wrote: “You a [clown emoji]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”

He responded to her:

Nicki Minaj also shared some tweets hitting on Meek Mill saying in one of them that he is obsessed with her.

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1225141222869651456?s=20

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020