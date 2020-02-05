Nicki Minaj drags Meek Mill, makes accusations against him
American rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday called out her ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.
Nicki took her Instagram story to blast Meek and also accused him of beating women.
She wrote: “You a [clown emoji]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”
He responded to her:
Nicki Minaj also shared some tweets hitting on Meek Mill saying in one of them that he is obsessed with her.
Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020
You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020
Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020