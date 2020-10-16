NHRC constitutes panel to investigate allegations of abuses against SARS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted an independent panel to investigate allegations of human rights abuses against the dissolved special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force.

NHRC shared the news via its Twitter handle on Friday.

The panel consisting of 12 members is chaired by Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima.

Here are the names of the members on the panel:

1. Chairman of the Panel – Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima, JSC (Rtd)

2. Member – Abdulrahaman Yakubu

3. Member – Yemi Ademolakun

4. Member – Chioma Chuka

5. Member – Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa

6. Member – Tijani Mohammed

7. Member – Dr. Uju Agomoh

8. Member – DIG Ibrahim Lamorde

9. Member – Dr. Garbs Tetengi, SAN, mni

10. Member – Feyikemi Abudu

11.Member – John Aikpokpo Martins

12. Secretary of the Panel – Hilary Ogbonna

This is coming following several protests across the country over police brutality.