CBN reacts to alleged website hack by Anonymous

The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied media reports alleging that its website has been hacked.

A report had emerged on social media that Anonymous, an international hacking group, claimed responsibility of taking down the CBN website in solidarity of the #EndSARS movement protesting against police brutality.

However, in a statement issued by Ag. Director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank, Osita Nwanisobi, on Friday night, said the website of CBN was not hacked.

The statement read: “Contrary to claims in the social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (www.cbn.gov.ng) has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

“We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

“We also wish to advise members of the online community to desist from peddling false news aimed at undermining the integrity of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is our collective asset.”