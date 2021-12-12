Rohr sacked as Super Eagles coach, Eguavoen appointed to take charge on interim basis

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sacked Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles technical adviser with immediate effect.

This was announced by the NFF in a statement via its website on Sunday evening.

The statement also announced the appointment of Augustine Eguavoen, currently its Technical Director, as the Technical Adviser of the Nigeria national football team on an interim basis.

According to the statement, the decision to sack Rohr was reached after a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday.

At the meeting, It was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer).

Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through.”

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when it finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

He will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.