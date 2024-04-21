Step-by-Step Guide on How to Check JAMB 2024 UTME Results Online

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) annually.

Checking your JAMB UTME results online is straightforward. Below, we answer the most asked questions regarding the process.

Online Login to Check JAMB UTME Results

To check your JAMB 2024 UTME results online, follow these steps:

Visit the Official JAMB Portal Go to JAMB eFacility Portal.

Alternatively, use www.jamb.org.ng or www.jamb.gov.ng to access the efacility result portal. Login with Your Credentials Enter your Email Address and Password used during registration. Access Your Results Once logged in, click on the Check UTME Results button.

button. Your results will be displayed if they have been released.

Checking JAMB Result with Registration Number

Navigate to the JAMB result checking portal.

Input your JAMB Registration Number in the required field.

in the required field. Click on ‘Check My Results’ to view your scores.

How to Check JAMB Result 2024

Visit the JAMB 2024 Result Portal.

Provide your Registration Number or Email Address .

or . Click on ‘Check My Results’ to retrieve your score.

How to Check JAMB Result on Phone

You can also check your JAMB result via SMS:

Send an SMS Type ‘RESULT’ , followed by your JAMB Registration Number .

, followed by your . Send it to 55019 or 66019. Receive Your Results You will receive a message with your UTME scores for each subject.

Note: This service costs ₦50, which will be deducted from your phone credit.

Table: JAMB UTME Result Checking Summary

Method Steps Cost Online Portal Visit eFacility portal, login, and click on ‘Check UTME Results’. Free SMS Send ‘RESULT’ followed by Registration Number to 55019 or 66019. ₦50

For any issues or errors encountered during the process, ensure you have a stable internet connection and sufficient phone credit before attempting again. If the problem persists, consider visiting a local JAMB office for assistance.

Remember to print out your result slip once you have successfully checked your results, as it may be required for admission processes.