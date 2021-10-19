Nestlé Nigeria renovates community health center in Sagamu, Ogun State

Primary health care is a grassroot approach towards universal and equitable health care for all. However, some primary health care centers in the country often lack the capacity to provide essential health-care services, due to challenges like inadequate equipment, poor infrastructure and lack of essential drugs.

In addition to her contribution to capacity development of Health Care Professionals, Nestlé Nigeria is contributing to changing the narrative with refurbishment of facilities and equipping of the laboratory at Ajaka Primary Health Care Center in Sagamu. This intervention will help improve the delivery of healthcare services to over 200,000 indigenes who depend on the centre.

A Ward in the newly renovated Ajaka Health Center in Shagamu, Ogun State.

Nestlé Nigeria completely renovated the buildings within the center, constructed sanitation facilities and a kitchenette. The company also installed an alternate source of power supply and built a new laboratory equipped with new equipment.

To address the security challenges experienced by the centre, Nestlé Nigeria built a perimeter fence around the facility and installed gates to control access.

This intervention supports the Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health and Well Being. It is also in line with Ogun State Government’s efforts to ensure sustainability of primary health care in the state.

Country Head of Human Resources, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Shakiru Lawal, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, Nestlé Nigeria’s Flowergate Factory Manager, Mr. Gbenga Oladunjoye, Chairman, Royal Initiative for the Development of Sagamu Community (RIDSCO), Olootu Omoba Oyedele and Executive Secretary, Ogun State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, during the commissioning of the newly renovated Ajaka Health Center in Shagamu, Ogun State.

Speaking at the event, Nestlé’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka, said, “At Nestlé, we recognize that access to adequate health care delivery is crucial to improving quality of life. This is why we invest in the improvement of healthcare delivery through various projects including the Ajaka Health Centre which we are here to commission.

We are glad that with the commissioning of this project, over 200,000 indigenes of Sagamu now have access to improved health care services.”

She also commended the management of Transit Gas who provided additional equipment for the health centre.

Dr Elijah Ogunsola, Executive Secretary, Ogun State Primary Health Care Board, who represented the Honorable Commissioner for Health, commended Nestlé for her continued investment towards improving livelihoods across the state.

“On behalf of the Government of Ogun State and the entire health team, I appreciate the Management of Nestlé Nigeria for partnering with Ogun State Government on this unquantifiable gesture in the delivery of qualitative health services to the good people of Sagamu Local Government through the provision of a conducive and patient friendly environment. The Ogun State Government welcomes collaboration from the private sector towards the improvement of primary health care infrastructures and provision of acceptable level of health-care services for all, thereby reducing the gross inequality in health status of her citizens,” he said.

Dr. Ogunsola disclosed that the facility would benefit from the disbursement of monthly running costs as approved by His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun for all health facilities in the 236 wards of Ogun State”.

On his part, The Chairman, Royal Initiative for the Development of Sagamu Community (RIDSCO), Olootu Omoba Oyedele, said, “I am delighted at the commissioning of this project which will definitely positively impact on the health of our people. I sincerely appreciate Nestlé for a project well executed and for her continued investment in Sagamu.”

He assured Nestlé Nigeria of RIDSCO’s commitment to continue to work with the organization in the overall best interest and for the progress of the community.

Nestlé Nigeria has worked with stakeholders and partners to drive positive social impact, in communities directly connected to her business activities.