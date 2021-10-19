Netizens react as blackmailer leaks Tiwa Savage’s alleged sex tape

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is presently trending on social media as netizens react after he alleged sex tape was released online.

Okay.ng recalls that Tiwa had opened up that a blackmailer is trying to use her sex tape to extort money from her with the video which features herself and her current partner.

She had earlier vowed never to pay the blackmailer for ‘doing something natural.’

However, the allege video surfaced on the internet on Monday night.

The sex tape has generated reactions from every angle of the internet with some calling it a publicity stunt and blaming her unknown partner for recording such incident.

Here are some reactions from Twitter below.

@Lonewolf: “What if the full video has both faces and this 10sec was the only one released? I would rather say she shouldn’t have allowed a video recording in the first place.”

@Diorite: “How would she explain to her son in times to come because the internet never forgets.”

@Dearyhybee: “That said boyfriend should be interrogated, he could still be the mastermind of the leaked sex tape video of Tiwa Savage to blackmail & to extort her. But unfortunately, she stood her ground. They still released it anyway. That upload mistake was just a stunt, it was a deliberate act.”

@UnitedSancho: “ @TiwaSavage, I’m just curious though. How do you think your son is going to react when he sees this video in the future?, Do you actually see yourself as a good mother?. Time will tell.”

“@AfrisearchGh: “ That is Tiwa but her press release has saved her ahead of disgrace.”

@Feyitolu: “ Besides, she didn’t cheat

She is not married na, We are just making a big deal out of nothing.”

@DemoOfUK: “ The hairline, long hair, the nail polish, forehead, Nose and lips in that video? I think it’s Tiwa Savage. Plus in the interview, she said it’s a very short video. Which makes it all make sense now. But what do I know.”

@Dedayo11: “I don’t care if it’s Tiwa, she’s enjoying herself, the video shouldn’t have been but still love her.”

@Josie: “I really respected Tiwa and I still respect her till now. Everyone makes mistake, abeg try her with soft hand.”

@Viewsday: “Tiwa Savage is still a wonderful woman. This can’t stop us from loving her less. Let’s appreciate her.”