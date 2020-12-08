Nengi reveals how she landed into Davido’s ‘Jowo’ Video

Second runner up of the Big brother naija season five, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has revealed how she landed into Davido’s’Jowo’ video in a Twitter thread.

Nengi said Davido just messaged her and said he have a project for her, he didn’t reveal what the project is, he only asked her to contact Bobo, his manager.

She wrote;

‘Fun fact about #JowoVideo when Davido told me he wanted me on a project I didn’t know what it was cause he didn’t say ..I was asking myself what could it be as you all know your girl ain’t a singer. All He said that Bobo will give me details.

While I was waiting on the full details from Bobo I was already drinking @RemymartinNG you know why cause my very own favorite musician in Africa messaged me I was like if it’s song no wahala the voice must work Face with tears of joy.

But later on finding out I was going to be the star lead in jowo video I couldn’t contain the excitement. Bruh my first paid musical video set after the show came from my Favorite artiste.

That meant a lot to me cause I am pretty sure the world knows how much I am a fan of David. I saw it as a big opportunity and icing on the cake,I was acting alongside one of my best actors in Nollywood.

I am so pleased the project came out nice and you all enjoyed it,’ Wrote Nengi