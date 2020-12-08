Davido mourns personal bodyguard, Teejay

The personal bodyguard of David Adeleke, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan has kicked the bucket at the age of 36 years.

Teejay who died following a short illness was survived by his wife and little children.

The news of his death was announced by Lawyer prince who took to his Instagram handle to share the pictures of the late bodyguard captioning it, A soldier like no other,

On his part, Davido has took to his instastory to share an all black background photo which signifies he is mourning

Fans of the music gaint have already started pouring their condolences to him.