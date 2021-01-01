Nengi Receives Range Rover as Birthday gift from her Fans

Second runner up of the Big brother naija season five, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has received a Range Rover from her fans as birthday gift.

Since yesterday, Nengi started accepting gifts from her fans the Ninjas, today they gave her the biggest surprised by bringing her a brand new Range Rover.

Ninjas got Nengi a fucking Range Rover 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #HappyBirthdayNengi pic.twitter.com/5rrXDr4Cin — Odubanjonofisat (@odubanjonofisat) January 1, 2021

Nengi is one of the most loved housemates of the big brother naija season five, she grew a strong fanbase during her stay in the house which regards themselves as the Ninjas.

She’s best known for her relationship with Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, a fellow housemate. The shippers of their relationship regards themselves as Ozone shippers.

Earlier yesternight, Nengi has posted some hot pictures thanking God for giving her the chance to hit 23 years.