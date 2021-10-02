NECA DG, Timothy Olawale is dead

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced the death of its Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale.

NECA Secretariat said in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday that Olawale passed on, on Friday, Oct. 1 in a hospital in Abuja.

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021 at a hospital in Abuja.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,’’ it stated.

The statement added that the association was in contact with the family and more information would be communicated in due course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Dr Olawale was confirmed as the substantive Director-General of NECA in January 2019, after six months in

acting capacity.

He succeeded Mr Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.