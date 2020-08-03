NDDC contracts: Akpabio names Orji Kalu, Uduaghan, James Ibori as beneficiaries

Two former governors of Delta State, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, and a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu have been linked to the various contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In his letter to the house of representatives, Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, was said to have named James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan as having benefited from emergency repairs projects awarded by the commission in 2018.

Okay.ng recalls that Akpabio he appeared before the house committee investigating the NDDC, the minister alleged that most of the commission’s contracts were awarded to federal lawmakers.

Following the revelation, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, dared him to release the names of beneficiaries or get sued.

The minister, however, revealed the identity of the lawmakers who got contracts from NDDC.

Akpabio in another update named more lawmakers in the letter, including Orji Uzor Kalu and Ifeanyi Ararume, both from Abia and Imo state respectively, as those with links to NDDC contracts.

Each of the projects linked to the two former governors and the senators are said to be within the range of N400m and N560m.

One of those linked to Ibori was the emergency repairs of Onoghove community road from Ajanesan to Western Delta University, and valued at N485.7m, while the emergency repairs of Close B, Alhaji Estate & Environs, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, estimated to cost N429m, was linked to Uduaghan.

Five projects were reportedly linked to Kalu, all valued at above N500 million in Abia state, while 12 others were linked to Araraume in Imo and Rivers state.