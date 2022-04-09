NCoS Katsina Command gets new spokesperson

A new command public relations officer (CPRO) has been appointed for Katsina State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service. He is ASC Najibullah Idris. The New CPRO attended 24th ASC Basic Course at Correctional Service Training College Kiri Kiri Apapa, Lagos and received the best in parade drills award during the six months basic course, and the most social award during the induction course at the state Command.

ASC Najibullah is taking over from the outgoing CPRO, SC Ibrahim Wada Ibrahim who has been redeployed to the Kano State command for General Duties.

While handing over to the new CPRO, SC Ibrahim Wada Ibrahim urged officers and men of Katsina Command, the General Public and the Media to support the new CPRO so that the service will achieve its core mandate of reforming, Rehabilitating and reintegrating Inmates back into the society as law-abiding citizens.

Signed

ASC ll Najibullah Idris.