Nigerians plunge into darkness as electricity national grid collapses again

An electricity national grid collapse has been confirmed today, Friday 8th April 2022, causing a blackout nationwide.

This is coming after the grid collapsed twice within 48 hours last month.

The Head, of Corporate Communication, for Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, in a short statement on Friday confirmed the collapse.

“Dear Esteemed Customers,

“The Management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform you that the current outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to a collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 18:29 pm this evening.

“Normal power supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is restored.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences,” the statement said.

Abuja Electricity Distribution also in several tweets while responding to customers via Twitter confirmed indeed the grid collapsed again.

“Please be informed that there has just been a national grid collapse causing an outage in our franchise areas.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused and appeal that you bear with us while we await restoration from the TCN.

“We regret all inconvenience caused,“ one of the tweets reads.