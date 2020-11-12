NCDC reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, November 12th, announced 212 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states and FCT.
The states with the 212 new cases are;
- Lagos-71
- Imo-26
- Plateau-26
- FCT-19
- Ondo-17
- Kaduna-14
- Rivers-9
- Oyo-9
- Katsina-6
- Osun-4
- Bauchi-2
- Ekiti-2-
- Nasarawa-2
- Ogun-2
- Kano-1
- Kwara-1
- Taraba-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th November, there are 64,728 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
60,790 patients have been discharged with 1,162 deaths across the country.