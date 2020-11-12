HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

Farouk Mohammed November 12, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, November 12th, announced 212 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states and FCT.

The states with the 212 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-71
  2. Imo-26
  3. Plateau-26
  4. FCT-19
  5. Ondo-17
  6. Kaduna-14
  7. Rivers-9
  8. Oyo-9
  9. Katsina-6
  10. Osun-4
  11. Bauchi-2
  12. Ekiti-2-
  13. Nasarawa-2
  14. Ogun-2
  15. Kano-1
  16. Kwara-1
  17. Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th November, there are 64,728 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

60,790 patients have been discharged with 1,162 deaths across the country.

