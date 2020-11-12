NCDC reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, November 12th, announced 212 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states and FCT.

The states with the 212 new cases are;

Lagos-71 Imo-26 Plateau-26 FCT-19 Ondo-17 Kaduna-14 Rivers-9 Oyo-9 Katsina-6 Osun-4 Bauchi-2 Ekiti-2- Nasarawa-2 Ogun-2 Kano-1 Kwara-1 Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th November, there are 64,728 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

60,790 patients have been discharged with 1,162 deaths across the country.