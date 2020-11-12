It’s Official! Davido releases much-awaited ‘A Better Time’ album

Nigerian singer, Davido is finally out with his much-anticipated album, ‘A Better Time’.

The 17-track project features Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Nas, Young Thug, Tiwa Savage, Mugeez, and CKay.

Others on the album are Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Sho Madjozi, Bella Shmurda, Sauti Sol and Mayorkun.

Songs enlisted on the are ‘Fem’, ‘Jowo’, ‘Something Fishy’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Very Special’, ‘Holy Ground’, ‘The Best’, ‘Shopping Spree’ and ‘Sunlight’.

Others include ‘Tanana’, ‘Mebe’, ‘La La’, ‘So Crazy’, ‘Birthday Cake’, ‘I Got a Friend’, ‘Fade’ and ‘On My Way’.

Listen to Davido‘s New Album “A Better Time” and Share!