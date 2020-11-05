NCDC reports 155 new cases of coronavirus

HeadlinesNews

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 4th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.

The states with the 137 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-85
  2. FCT-23
  3. Ondo-18
  4. Ogun-8
  5. Kaduna-5
  6. Oyo-5
  7. Taraba-5
  8. Kano-3
  9. Rivers-2
  10. Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 4th November, there are 63,328 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,675 patients have been discharged with 1,155 deaths across the country.

