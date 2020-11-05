NCDC reports 155 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, November 4th, announced 155 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states and the FCT.
The states with the 137 new cases are;
- Lagos-85
- FCT-23
- Ondo-18
- Ogun-8
- Kaduna-5
- Oyo-5
- Taraba-5
- Kano-3
- Rivers-2
- Bauchi-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 4th November, there are 63,328 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
59,675 patients have been discharged with 1,155 deaths across the country.