NCDC records 168 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 24th, announced 168 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states and the FCT.
The states with the 168 new cases are;
- FCT-61
- Lagos-50
- Kaduna-27
- Oyo-12
- Rivers-6
- Katsina-5
- Ogun-3
- Kwara-2
- Edo-1
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 24th November, there are 66,607 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
62,311 patients have been discharged with 1,169 deaths across the country.