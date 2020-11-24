NCDC records 168 new cases of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 24th, announced 168 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states and the FCT.

The states with the 168 new cases are;

FCT-61 Lagos-50 Kaduna-27 Oyo-12 Rivers-6 Katsina-5 Ogun-3 Kwara-2 Edo-1 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 24th November, there are 66,607 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

62,311 patients have been discharged with 1,169 deaths across the country.