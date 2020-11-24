HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 168 new cases of Coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 24, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, November 24th, announced 168 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states and the FCT.

The states with the 168 new cases are;

  1. FCT-61
  2. Lagos-50
  3. Kaduna-27
  4. Oyo-12
  5. Rivers-6
  6. Katsina-5
  7. Ogun-3
  8. Kwara-2
  9. Edo-1
  10. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 24th November, there are 66,607 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

62,311 patients have been discharged with 1,169 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 24, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button