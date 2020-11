Barcelona qualified for the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare on Tuesday as Martin Braithwaite scored twice in a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev.

Lionel Messi was among a handful of key players rested for Barca but Braithwaite’s double, as well as goals from Sergino Dest and substitute Antoine Griezmann saw the Catalans safely through, joining Juventus in progressing from Group G.

More to come…